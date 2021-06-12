Clevedon dyslexic book range 'call to action' for publishers
By Alexandra Bassingham
BBC News
- Published
An author who helped to publish a set of dyslexic-friendly books for adults hopes other publishers will see it as a "call to action".
Chrissy Harrison from Clevedon worked with bookshop owner Dr Alistair Sims, who is dyslexic, to get them printed.
The books have cream coloured pages, Verdana font and extra spacing to make the words clearer to read.
The book collection will be launched at Clevedon's first literary festival at Sunhill Park on Saturday.
Dr Sims, 34, who runs an independent book shop in Clevedon began the project to help other dyslexic adults to enjoy reading as a past-time.
"The response has been amazing," he said.
Miss Harrison, who worked with Dr Sims as production editor, said it was "a nail-biting ride" waiting to hit the funding goal of their kick-starter.
"I'm absolutely blown away… it was really exciting to see the total going up and up," she said.
The total raised from the kick-starter was £6,368 which helped pay for eight books, including works by Rudyard Kipling and local writer Thana Niveau.
Dr Sims added that although "people assume if it's for dyslexic adults then it's simplified in plot and language, it's not".
'Concise and compact'
David Parker who is dyslexic supported the campaign and has ordered the books.
He said: "I obviously want to read them myself" but with 10% of the population affected by dyslexia in the UK, "that's a lot of people who will doubtless enjoy books that are easier to read".
Mr Parker, from Oxfordshire, wants others to see how the "features incorporated for a particular group can also be of use to a much larger community".
He says "the conciseness and relative compactness of the books" not only means they are more accessible, it "makes them excellent books to take with me when travelling".
