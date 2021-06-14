Former Army driver jailed for 18 years for terrorism offences
- Published
A neo-Nazi ex-Army driver has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for multiple terror offences that include stockpiling explosive materials.
Dean Morrice, 34, from Paulton, Somerset, was convicted of 10 terrorism-related offences at Kingston Crown Court.
Jurors saw a clip of Morrice strumming a guitar in time to the gunshots of fatal mosque shootings in Christchurch.
Police found he had terrorism manuals and instructions for a 3D printed gun.
He was also sentenced to five years on licence.
Sentencing Judge Peter Lodder QC said: "You have described yourself as a patriot.
"You are not a patriot, you are a dangerous neo-Nazi, your bigotry and hatred is abhorrent to the overwhelming majority in this country.
"You supported and encouraged extreme groups in your local area and internationally."
Morrice, who ran a small business fixing electronics following a brief stint in the Army, which he joined aged 16, told jurors he enjoyed dressing up as a "right-wing fascist".
"I think it's fair to say I have fascist and neo-Nazi views," he said while giving evidence.
Morrice said he had been a "bit of a fan of Nigel Farage" and was a paid-up member of Ukip before leaving "a few years ago".
He said his views became more far right until he was arrested on 20 August but told jurors he did not believe in "committing acts of violence towards ethnic or religious groups".
Narita Bahra QC, defending, said prior to the 18-months of offending, Morrice had been a law-abiding family man who was living a normal life, and added that his mental health issues had been "exacerbated" by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Det Ch Supt Kath Barnes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: "Morrice was stopped before he was able to carry out any physical act of terror but the evidence showed that he actively encouraged terrorism to others with his toxic ideology and had the intention and potentially the capability to commit one himself."