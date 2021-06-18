Bath firefighter Steve Angell was 'loving family man'
- Published
An on-call fire fighter who died in a motocross crash has been described as a "family man" with a "wicked sense of humour".
Steve Angell, who had a passion for motocross, died on Saturday following a race accident.
He had been with Avon Fire Service for more than 33 years and was a watch manager for Bath Fire Station.
His son said the family had been "heartened by the outpouring of love and support from around the world".
He had been riding since he was 15 and Mr Angell was known for his love of bikes.
It was a passion he shared with his family. Both of his sons ride for the club he and his wife, Jacky, managed and their weekends were often spent together at the track.
Recalling the last time they competed against each other in 2019, Si said his dad had slowed down over the years but was still very competitive.
"He always said he participated, he didn't race anymore and I still struggled to catch up with him."
"All the injuries he's had, he's still been walking, still going to work, we always said he'd never be the guy to retire."
Mr Angell was a self-employed motor mechanic and was well known by garages in the area, and could often be seen with a coffee and cigarette in his hand.
Known in the trade for being able to "smell a kettle from a mile off, they'd always put the kettle on just as he would turn up on his bike" his son said.
As well as bikes, Mr Angell enjoyed his role as an on-call firefighter, having initially enrolled as a way to give back to the community.
His sister Lesley Angell said: "He was a quiet man with a wicked sense of humour and the rock in our family. He would do anything for anyone and would be astounded by the outpouring on social media and we will love and miss him forever."
Steve Angell leaves behind his wife Jacky, four children, Si, Jo, Wayne and Nikki, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Steve Angell memorial cup motocross meeting is planned for August 2022 at St Catherine's track in Bath.