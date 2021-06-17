A303 Somerset: Man dies in lorry and car crash
A man has died in a crash between a lorry and a car on a main route between the south west and London.
The collision happened on the A303 between Sparkford and Podimore in Somerset at about 22:30 BST on Wednesday.
The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A police spokesman added: "The road is likely to remain closed for some time while an investigation is carried out at the scene and repair work is carried out due to a fuel spillage."
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Police are appealing for anyone that witnessed the collision to make contact.
