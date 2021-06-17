Chilthorne Domer attack: Woman denies man's murder
- Published
A woman has denied the murder of a man who died after being stabbed.
Matthew Wormleighton died in hospital on 14 May following an incident at a property in Forts Orchard in Chilthorne Domer, near Yeovil, Somerset.
Earlier, Hayley Keating, 31, of Forts Orchard, Chilthorne Domer, appeared via videolink at Bristol Crown Court to deny the single murder charge.
A post-mortem examination found the preliminary cause of his death was a single stab wound.
Judge Martin Picton set a provisional date for the trial to begin on 13 December and said the case was expected to last seven days.
The defendant was remanded in custody and a further case management hearing will take place in the autumn.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk