Bath firefighters rescue peregrine falcon stuck in roof gully
- Published
A young peregrine falcon had to be rescued by firefighters after it fell into a gully and could not get out.
The male bird, called AA, was knocked off its perch at St John's Church in Bath on two occasions by one of its siblings.
AA is currently recovering from the ordeal at the International Centre for Birds of Prey in Gloucestershire.
It is hoped the bird will be well enough to return to the nest in a few days time.
The church is one of several peregrine sites watched closely by volunteers who keep an eye on the birds' welfare.
"About once every other year, one of the babies comes off the nest too early and gets into trouble," said Jemima Parry-Jones, director of the International Centre for Birds of Prey.
Ms Parry-Jones, who is caring for AA, described the bird as a "disaster area" after three separate, consecutive, incidents required it to be rescued.
In the first, AA was knocked off the nesting ledge by its two young siblings, falling about 30ft (9m). The falcon was again knocked from a gargoyle it was perched on by one of its sibling chicks, causing AA to fall again, this time on to pigeon spikes.
"Eventually he then ran along the roof edge and dropped into a three foot gully which he could not get out of", added Ms Parry-Jones.
The fire service was able to help out, lending their ladders to fetch the fallen bird.
It is thought AA may have an injured foot, which is due to be checked by a vet.
"I think he has a tiny bit of weakness in his foot and we need to get that right because with only one foot working and him being a juvenile that doesn't know how to fly, doesn't know how to hunt, he wouldn't survive," said Ms Parry-Jones.
The plan is to get the peregrine back into the nest within the next 10 days.