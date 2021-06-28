Westdown quarry expansion plan terrifying, residents say
Plans for a third "super-quarry" that could threaten a local environment are "terrifying", residents have said.
Hanson UK has applied for planning permission to reopen and expand Westdown quarry near Frome in Somerset.
Local Keith Harrison-Broninski said there was no evidence of the need for expansion of the site, which is near one of Europe's biggest quarries.
The company said it aims to minimise the impact of its operations and enhance wildlife habitats.
Westdown quarry has been disused for 40 years and adjoins the ancient Asham Woods in the Mendips - a Site of Special Scientific Interest.
There is concern over the potential effect the expansion could have on the environment in an area that already contains Whatley quarry and Torr Works quarry - one of the biggest quarries in Europe.
Mr Harrison-Broninski, who lives in Nunney, said the idea of planning permission being granted was "terrifying".
"It is something that I think, in a year or two, no responsible government body would even consider approving," he said.
"The whole tenor of society is turning against initiatives that will release millions on tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere."
He said Torr Works quarry and Whatley quarry were not operating at full capacity.
"I think this is a last-ditch move by extractive industries," he said.
"If they don't get it in the next two years [planning permission], they will never get it."
Pollution emissions
Jackie Simpson, from Frome, added: "Local people, particularly in Nunney, already have considerable pollution emissions and noise pollution from the quarries at Torr and Whatley.
"And it's not just a case of noise pollution, it's water, light pollution and it's going to have an adverse impact on the area.
"At a time we need to protect irreplaceable places like Asham Woods, in order to secure a healthy future for everybody, why shouldn't we be objecting to a move by a large company who appear to be doing it for their own gain and not the country's needs."
Hansons said aggregate from the east Mendips was needed to construct homes, hospitals and schools as well as maintaining the road and rail networks.
It added that Westdown quarry has permission for mineral extraction until 2042 and that its application to Somerset County Council was focused on bringing the existing permissions in line with modern environmental standards and quarrying practices.
Ian Strachan, strategic development manager for Hanson UK, said: "Our proposals include significant ecological enhancements through the restoration of the adjacent Asham Wood void area and the progressive restoration of the quarry.
"This transformative legacy project will provide extensive biodiversity enhancements with the proposals shaped by the need to protect and enhance wildlife habitats."
Mr Strachan added that by combining Westdown and Whatley quarries they will be able to cut their carbon footprint and reroute vehicles away from local villages.
The reopening would also create an additional 40 full-time, high-skilled jobs, the company added.
