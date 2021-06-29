Somerset sand art helps seal Birmingham man's proposal
A sand artist has helped a couple from Birmingham become engaged by creating a giant love-heart on a beach in Somerset.
Joe Cartwright asked artist Simon Beck to help him pop the question in style.
The giant love-heart proposal was kept secret from his girlfriend and soon to be fiance.
He led Sam O'Donnell on a birthday walk in Brean but it was only when they reached the cliff top that she saw his marriage proposal and said yes.
The couple, who are aged 29 and live in Kings Heath, first met at school.
Joe said: "We didn't see each other for a couple of years after, but we got back in touch and got together. We have four kids together now."
"Just after Christmas, we had a Chinese takeaway and in my fortune cookie, it said 'marry your match', so I thought I must do it now."
Brean is a special place for Joe who has been visiting since he was six months old.
He said: "It was the family destination, some of the best memories of my life," and it was also where he previously encountered Mr Beck.
The artist is well known for using plough-like tools to create intricate geometrical sand drawings on a large scale that last only for the time between tides.
He said: "I wanted to centre the lettering along the centre line. I think it looks about right.
"They did seem absolutely delighted.
"Sam gave me a big hug. It was a lovely occasion."
On the day of the proposal it was also Sam's birthday.
Joe said: "I'd been so stressed about the ring and the proposal that I had forgotten to get her a birthday card.
"She wasn't my friend that morning. I was nervous. I was out of breath when we got to the top of the hill, but she had no idea I was going to pop the question and by one o'clock she was over the moon."