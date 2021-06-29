Nunney Castle: Boy, 3, rescued after falling into moat
A three-year-old boy almost drowned in a water-filled moat covered by green algae that he mistook for grass.
Quade was visiting Nunney Castle, near Frome, Somerset on Sunday when he disappeared from sight.
His father Nick Ballinger and his uncle Mark Britton concluded he must be in the water, jumped in and rescued him.
It is thought he was underwater for two minutes. English Heritage said it was taking the accident very seriously and had closed the site to investigate.
Mr Ballinger said: "What started as a lovely, sunny day out with the family quickly turned into the worst day of our lives."
Quade had been playing happily when his family briefly lost sight of him before concluding the only place he could be was in the moat.
"The weed being so thick and dense, no-one heard any splashes whatsoever," Mr Ballinger said.
He and Mr Britton both jumped into the water.
"It was utter panic and I feared the worst. Then I looked around and [Mr Britton] was holding my son."
Quade was resuscitated by his grandmother Jayne Ballinger who is a nurse and was then airlifted to Bristol Children's Hospital.
Mr Ballinger, from Southwick, Wiltshire, said: "If that weed wasn't there, we'd probably have been able to see him and I don't think he'd have jumped in in the first place."
An English Heritage spokesperson said: "The charity has temporarily closed the castle and is looking at what steps can be taken to prevent something like this happening again".
It has urged Mr Ballinger and his family to get in touch and said it "completely understands their concerns".
The castle is free to enter and is not staffed on a daily basis.
