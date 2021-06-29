Chard flooding: Water enters several homes in Somerset
- Published
Several homes and properties have been flooded after heavy rainfall caused "devastation" on Monday evening.
Lilias Ahmeira said it was "terrifying" after fast-flowing water entered her house on the outskirts of Chard in Somerset.
She said "raging" river water up to four feet high entered her house.
Avon Fire and Rescue said it received around 80 calls and two people had to be rescued by boat after getting stuck on a flooded road.
Two flood warnings remain in place on Tuesday morning but all roads are back open and drivers should be cautious., Somerset County Council said.
It said its teams worked overnight to deal with the damage.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.