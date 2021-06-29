BBC News

Chard flooding: Water enters several homes in Somerset

Published
image captionFlash flooding in Chard, Somerset, saw roads cut-off by fast-flowing water

Several homes and properties have been flooded after heavy rainfall caused "devastation" on Monday evening.

Lilias Ahmeira said it was "terrifying" after fast-flowing water entered her house on the outskirts of Chard in Somerset.

She said "raging" river water up to four feet high entered her house.

Avon Fire and Rescue said it received around 80 calls and two people had to be rescued by boat after getting stuck on a flooded road.

image captionAvon Fire and Rescue said the first calls came in at about 18:30 BST on Monday and continued until around 02:00 BST on Tuesday

Two flood warnings remain in place on Tuesday morning but all roads are back open and drivers should be cautious., Somerset County Council said.

It said its teams worked overnight to deal with the damage.

