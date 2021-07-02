MP Liam Fox's Down's bill seeks to improve provision
An MP wants to ensure that authorities follow a national strategy to improve provision for people living with Down's syndrome.
The son of one of North Somerset MP Liam Fox's staff, Freddie, has the condition and is a motivation for Dr Fox's call for change.
Freddie's mother, Annabel, has said it has been difficult to get the support he needs.
Dr Fox's proposal will be debated in the House of Commons in November.
It would put a responsibility on authorities to take account of people with Down's syndrome when they are making provisions for services, including assisted living arrangements.
Dr Fox added: "This is the first generation of people with Down's Syndrome who will outlive their parents.
"We know that there is a problem coming and there are perfectly avoidable human tragedies that we can avoid if we take these measures now."
Annabel said her son is a "wonderful young man".
"He does have trouble speaking but he loves to be involved with things," she said.
"People with Down's syndrome are first and foremost people, just like you and me. They may need a little help with some things, some may need lots of help, but they have the same desire and aspirations as everyone else."
Dr Fox hopes the private member's bill will become law by World Down Syndrome Day on 21 March 2022.
