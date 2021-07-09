Glastonbury Abbey's High Altar area vandalised
A large hole has been dug in the grounds of a seventh-century abbey.
Staff at Glastonbury Abbey discovered the damage in the High Altar area of the grounds on Thursday morning.
They have reported the incident to Avon and Somerset Police which is treating it as criminal damage.
The abbey, once rumoured to have been founded by Joseph of Arimathea, the man who buried the body of Jesus Christ in the New Testament, is an English Heritage scheduled monument.
Glastonbury Abbey is warning people they face prosecution if they climb the ruins, remove stones or dig on the grounds due to its protected status.
The former monastery has a place in English folklore as the burial place of King Arthur.
The hole has now been filled in but the area remains closed off to the public, and abbey staff have asked visitors to report any "unacceptable behaviour".
A police spokesman said the incident is believed to have occurred between the evening of 7 July and 07:45 BST on 8 July.
