A36 crash: Two men die in three-vehicle collision
- Published
Two men have died in a crash involving "at least three vehicles" on the A36 near Bath, police said.
It happened near Hinton Charterhouse at 23:45 BST on Sunday.
A man and a woman were also injured and taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Avon and Somerset Police closed the road between Bathampton and Norton St Phillip but it has since reopened. Police are appealing for witnesses.
