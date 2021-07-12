Primary school pupils write letters of support to "hero" England players
- Published
Primary school pupils have written letters of support to "amazing" England players who were the target of online abuse after Sunday's Euro 2020 final.
Ian Doswell, headteacher at St John the Evangelist Primary School in Clevedon, Somerset, said pupils were "shocked" to learn of the racist comments.
They had asked if they could write letters to say how proud they were of the football team, he said.
Emily, aged 11, said the England team "are all heroes to us".
The three players who missed penalties in the shoot-out that decided the tournament - Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka - became victims of racist attacks on social media within minutes of the match finishing.
Mr Doswell said his pupils had asked to write to the England players to tell them how proud they were of the team.
"We teach children about the importance of equality and to stand up against racism and discrimination," he said.
"Like the rest of the nation, our school community was shocked and saddened to learn that a small minority of people have behaved in such an unacceptable and disgraceful way towards members of the England squad.
"I'm incredibly proud of our pupils for standing up for something that's important to them."
'They tried their best'
"I think they're amazing," said year two pupil Sam, age seven, whose favourite player is Raheem Sterling.
"I want to be like you when I grow up," he told his hero.
Emily, who is in year six, said the players had "tried their best" in making it to the final.
"I feel inspired by all of the players and I wrote a letter to tell the team that they are all heroes to us," she added.
