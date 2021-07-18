Choir leader inspired by Wembley scenes hires stadium for singalong
A choir leader hired a football stadium for a mass singing session after seeing football fans cheering on England.
Matt Finch and dozens of singers from across the UK gathered at Twerton Park in Bath for 'Singing United'.
Singers were grouped in socially-distanced blocks of 30 in different sections of the main stand to adhere to Covid rules.
Mr Finch said he had been inspired by seeing packed stadiums at the European Championships.
Saturday's event, at the home of Bath City FC, was originally meant to take place in an indoor venue, but had to be moved due to coronavirus resctrictions.
Current Covid-19 rules state that no more than six people can sing together inside, and only up to 30 in a group outside.
"I saw the England players at Wembley with the crowd cheering them on and thought - that's it," said Mr Finch, on the decision to choose a football stadium.
"The majority of the singers here have probably been singing for the past 18 months on their own in front of a computer.
"Now they can be free to sing at the top of their voices."
The singers belted out tunes for 90 minutes, led by various choir leaders, with no rehearsal or interval.
'I had butterflies'
Beth Morgan, from the Bristol-based Great Day Choir, set up an international choir leader network during lockdown to help alleviate what she called the "desperate situation" some found themselves in.
Many of the network 's members travelled to Twerton Park, including people from Nottingham, London, Swindon and Hampshire.
"We've been listening to the footballers and fans out there singing for England, which was fantastic, but it's great to hear our choirs singing songs which are really meaningful for us," she said.
Katherine Pedrazzini, from Bristol, said: "I had butterflies in my stomach this morning.
"To be able to come and sing without a mask, with so many other people, is brilliant."
