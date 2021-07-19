Weston hovercraft rescues 23 people stuck in beach mud
Emergency services rescued 55 people over the weekend who became stranded along two muddy beaches.
Avon Fire and Rescue hovercraft rescued 30 people at Weston-super-Mare beach at about 17:00 BST on Saturday and 23 people on Sunday at 18:50.
Fire station manager Shaun Heighton said: "It's the nature of Weston beach, it has a massively high tide and when it goes out it leaves a mud residue."
On Saturday, two people were also rescued from Brean beach in Somerset.
Mr Heighton said beaches along the coastline were due to a "classic combination" of lockdown easing and the heatwave "which means people want to go to the beach to have fun".
"The sand stops and it becomes the mud, and people want to get into the water and so they go down and think nothing of the mud.
"Then they start squelching through it and think it's all a bit of fun but quite quickly it becomes quite dangerous," he added.
On Saturday Weston Coastguard and ambulance services were called in to help find a 12-year-old child who went missing on the beach.
The child was quickly found but the rescue mission soon expanded.
"We did a sweep of the beach and spoke to a variety of different groups and ended bringing back 30 people and one dog who were either stuck in the mud, starting to get into trouble or starting to get exhausted," he said.
On Sunday, a further 23 people were rescued at the same beach.
On Saturday, the Burnham-on-Sea hovercraft (BARB) volunteers rescued two people who went into the muddy area of Brean beach trying to warn a family of five they were in danger.
A BARB spokesperson said: "This is why we are so passionate about safety and why entering into the situation to intervene is not the right thing to do.
"The family had left the beach while the two helpers were left behind."
