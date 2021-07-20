Somerset roads melt as heat wave continues
Hot weather has started to melt the surface of some of the roads in Somerset.
Routes across Exmoor near the villages of Exford and Timberscombe, and the town of Dulverton have been affected.
Somerset County Council said it was doing its best to protect the roads whose surface temperatures could rise to more than 50 degrees on a hot day.
Highways teams have spread granite dust on melting stretches to absorb the soft bitumen and to stabilise the surface.
"We will continue to monitor the situation over the next few days." the council's highways staff wrote on Twitter.
They said the road network of hot rolled asphalt included 5% polymer binders that were capable of absorbing up to 80C, but were more expensive.
The team said maintaining the road's surface was particularly problematic in countries that experienced the two extremes of weather.
"Think of the Asphalt like chocolate - it melts and softens when it's hot and goes hard and brittle when it's cold. As a result, it doesn't maintain the same strength all year round."
The council said the roads affected were the B3224 from Luckwell Bridge to Thorne Lane (towards Exford), the A396 from Wheddon Cross to Thorne Lane (towards Dulverton) and the A396 Avill Staight to Cowbridge (Timberscombe).
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a wildfire warning, moving the level of alert to amber.
It means if a wildfire started, it could spread quickly and easily due to the dry conditions. The risk is greatest on large areas of open land, such as heathlands, fields and cliffsides.
Group manager Darren Langdown said: "While the hot weather is very welcome after the recent rain, it does increase the risk of fires spreading quickly if something happens to cause ignition.
"We are urging local farmers to take extra care while cutting crops, as sparks from hot machinery can easily lead to a field catching fire, and we ask everyone enjoying our beautiful countryside and coastline to be extra careful with anything that could lead to a fire starting."