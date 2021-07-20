Somerset waste collections hit by Covid app pings to staff
Households are being warned rubbish collections will be delayed due to its staff being pinged by the NHS Test and Trace app and a lack of drivers.
It has meant several weekly recycling routes across Somerset have been postponed until next week.
Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) managing director Mickey Green said: "Yesterday (Monday) we had 24 staff pinged and it's higher today."
He said they recruited 30 drivers in June to help meet demand.
SWP runs waste and recycling collections across the county on behalf of all the four district councils and Somerset County Council.
"It's a perfect storm if you like - they've had a really hard year dealing with the extra tonnage with lots of people being at home and then everyone has seen the driver shortage nationally.
"We have seen more driver shortage in the Taunton area but being pinged is affecting everyone across the county," Mr Green added.
He said although there was a national shortage of drivers, they were trying to find more people to train up.
"The national picture will take a long time to sort out.
"We've got 20 staff who we have identified who can be trained up from loaders to drivers.
"We are really up-skilling people and we are working with government to make sure they can access driving tests.
"We are exploring everything we can think of - whether there are other companies which unfortunately are going out of business and we encouraging them to work for us."
All delays to general waste and recycling collections will be posted on the SWP website.
