Heatwave: thousands of dead fish in Bridgwater pond
The heatwave is believed to have caused the death of thousands of fish found floating on the surface of a pond.
The fish were first discovered on Tuesday morning at Blakespool, located near Mandarin Close and Mallard Way in Bridgwater, Somerset.
Prolonged hot weather can cause low oxygen levels, higher water temperatures and algal blooms, which can be fatal to fish.
The Environment Agency said it had been informed.
Blakespool Angling Club's Andy Reynolds said "several thousand" fish had died.
Mr Reynolds, the club's secretary treasurer, said they had seen similar incidents in the past, but it had never been this serious before.
"About 600 fish were taken out yesterday and about half a tonne's worth today.
"We have this most years but we have never lost as many as this year. It's exceptional. The biggest problem we had before was the fish being stolen," he said.
He said that they were now looking to restock the pond and take steps to prevent the issue happening on this scale in future.
"We have ordered a new pump to oxygenate the water which should arrive next week. We have relied on the Environment Agency lending pumps in the past but they don't always have enough," Mr Reynolds added.
Meanwhile, Burnham-on-Sea fire station was asked by Sedgmoor District Council to oxygenate the water in Apex Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews said they used a water and foam cannon to try prevent a build-up of blue and green algae in the water.
An Environment Agency spokesman said: "We were alerted to more than 100 fish reported dead at a private fishery in Bridgwater due to the hot weather causing dissolved oxygen levels to drop.
"The club took its own steps to address the issue by aerating the water."