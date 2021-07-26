Bristol to Weston-super-Mare rail services reduced due to staff isolating
Some train services are being reduced due to the number of railway staff self-isolating.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said the Bristol to Weston-super-Mare service would be restricted on weekdays and Saturdays until 13 August.
Instead the Bristol to Taunton service will stop at additional local stations.
James Davis, from GWR, said: "We're trying to provide the best level of service we can, but with the number of staff available to us."
GWR said a "significant number" of staff were isolating following notifications from Test and Trace.
It follows warnings from the Rail Delivery Group that represents train operators, which said with a high number of Covid-19 cases in the population, more staff were being "pinged" by the app.
'Unavailable to work'
The Department for Transport (DfT) agreed to the reduced timetables.
Mr Davis said the decision had been made to reduce the services offered on its branch line by about 5% in total to accommodate a 50% increase in staff absences as a result of isolation.
"We've looked at where we have staff available and where we don't, and at the wider timetable and what level of service is where and what can be reduced with the least effect on the greatest number of people," he said.
GWR said it was still operating an hourly service with additional stops on services running to Taunton.
High speed train services between London - Weston-super-Mare - Taunton will continue to operate.
GWR said where possible customers would be contacted and advised of cancellations affecting their journey.
Passengers are advised to check journey details with the operator prior to travel.
