Yeovil murder trial: Father died in frantic and intense attack, court hears
- Published
A father of five died after an argument escalated into a "frantic and intense" attack in which he was stabbed in the head and neck, a jury has heard.
Louis Bednall, 40, was visiting friends at flats in Yeovil, Somerset, when he met Matthew Sheridan, who was visiting a friend in the flat above.
They argued in a hallway minutes before Mr Bednall was attacked on 11 December 2020, Exeter Crown Court was told.
Mr Sheridan, 29, of South Petherton, denies one count of murder.
Prosecutor Anna Vigars QC said the "brief dispute" between the pair "exploded into a violent and aggressive assault" as Mr Bednall, from south Devon, was attacked in his friend's flat.
The stabbing left blood on the ceiling, and Mr Sheridan "left a mark on the wall in blood" as he returned to his friend's flat, Ms Vigars told the court.
She said Mr Sheridan cut himself in the attack because there was so much blood on the knife that his hand slipped from its handle and on to its blade.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk