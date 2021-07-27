Bath grass fire suspected to be caused by arson attack
A grass fire that saw large portions of a field engulfed by flames may have been started deliberately, the fire service has said.
Crews were called to the fire on Monday at 19:20 BST at Southstoke Road near Combe Down in Bath.
Firefighters from Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the five acre field was well alight with multiple grass fires.
The fire was brought under control by crews from Bath and Kingswood and attracted a number of onlookers.
