Weston-super-Mare marine lake to remain closed over safety fears
A lake popular with swimmers is to remain closed due to concerns about people getting stuck in "extremely dangerous" mud.
Marine Lake in Weston-super-Mare was shut on 23 July after a swimmer had to be rescued from the silt.
Tests were carried out on Wednesday and the conditions were deemed to be still too unsafe to reopen.
"We simply can't risk people getting stuck in the silt," said North Somerset Council's Mike Solomon.
The council said a team of volunteers, including members of the RNLI, carried out a walking test at the lake and quickly became stuck.
Mr Solomon said he was "shocked" with how the conditions had changed over the past few weeks.
"The composition of the silt in the lake has undoubtedly changed. Last week's incident and the tests that we have conducted have demonstrated that the conditions have altered in the past four weeks since the lake re-opened.
"Public safety is paramount and therefore, for the time being, the lake must remain closed," he added.
Safety appeal
Weston Marine Lake only recently reopened for the summer season after being shut for dredging in the first stage of a £300,000 project to improve the facility.
Matt Greatorex from Weston's coastguard rescue team said the mud in the area can be a major hazard.
"The mud around our stretch of coastline can be extremely dangerous and, with the closure of Marine Lake, we would urge people to take note of the warning signs and avoid walking through the mud to try and reach the sea at low tide," he said.
North Somerset Council is now trying to arrange for the silt to be cleared as soon as possible, to allow the lake to reopen.
Concerns were also raised last week about water quality, but the council says tests have shown it has improved and there is no longer an issue.
