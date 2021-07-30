Olympic rower Helen Glover inspires other mothers to start sport
Women say the first mother to row for Team GB - double Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover - has inspired them.
Glover, 35, just missed out on another Olympic medal in Tokyo as she and team-mate Polly Swann, 33, finished fourth in the women's pair on Thursday.
Returning to training after her twins were born, mother-of-three Glover said the children were "my inspiration".
And other mothers said Glover, who began her rowing career in Bath, had set a great example.
Emma Hall, from Bristol, came back to rowing six weeks ago after having her daughter, who is now two-and-a-half years old.
"I've seen what she's [Helen Glover] done. She didn't get a medal but gosh, what an achievement just to get back into the GB team," she said.
"What a lady."
Anna Herbert, from Bristol Ariel Rowing Club, said: "It's really hard when you're a mum because you do feel like you almost lose a bit of yourself, your priorities change.
"It is really, really important to try and get something back for yourself.
"One of my daughters is out there rowing at the moment, so I think I have inspired them."
Heather Stanning, Helen Glover's gold medal-winning partner in the women's pair in 2012 and 2016, said: "Helen getting back into a boat, post having twins, is amazing.
"I had my son two weeks after she had her twins and I wasn't back in a boat six weeks later - and she had three children under three.
"She is amazing, and an absolute inspiration to so many people."
