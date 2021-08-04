Bath Carnival future 'uncertain' if crowdfund not met
- Published
Carnival organisers have said they need to raise extra funds otherwise its future will be "uncertain".
A crowdfund to raise £6,000 to support Bath Carnival next year has been launched after opportunities to raise funds were missed due to it being cancelled in 2020.
Director Stu Matson said: "It's an unpredictable time."
Carnival performers have said they would be "devastated" to lose Bath's only celebratory multicultural space.
Maria Arvanitaki has been performing at the event as a dancer since 2017 and said the work that happens all year round to make it happen was "phenomenal".
"I'm from Greece and its one of the reasons why I chose to live here," she said.
"There are not may spaces in Bath where different cultures can come together and be represented, this is the only space and to not have it next year would be devastating for me.
"Behind the scenes so much work goes into working with the school children learning dances, preparing costumes and the drum groups that come together, that's what the money is for."
'A vulnerable position'
Terry Moore has performed with samba group Iluaxe at the carnival and said it was important to "educate people about music from around the globe".
"It's the coming together of community," he said.
"Carnival allows people to be a part of and enjoy music that they wouldn't have the opportunity to.
"If we don't raise this money it could be damaging to its future years."
Mr Matson normally spends the run up to the event organising the floats, sorting costumes and lock up spaces, and liaising with primary schools.
"We usually have a decent amount of match funding at this point in time for arts council funds but because of the pandemic we don't," he said.
"If we don't raise this money it will put us in a vulnerable position and next year will look very uncertain for us.
"It's an unpredictable time and we need the money to give ourselves the hope of going into next year with any certainty."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk