Natasha Lewis: Foundation set up in memory of Team GB athlete
The fiancé of a Team GB athlete who was killed after being struck by a car has set up a foundation in her memory.
A British bobsleigh team member, Natasha Lewis, 28, from Bath, died on 7 April.
The Natasha Lewis Foundation will support young athletes and give them the chance to work with team Bath Athletics.
David Bowler said the foundation symbolises her "finishing the races that she had left to do".
"With anything like tragedy, everyday is different, it comes in waves, but having the distraction of the foundation is kind of what's keeping me going," Mr Bowler said.
"The foundation will support upcoming athletes who are in need of a push in the right direction that can use the aid of our support to fund them whether that's through new kit purchases or for events."
Ms Lewis was struck while on a morning run near Peasedown in St John in Somerset.
At the time, she was training to compete in the Commonwealth Games and had been due to marry Mr Bowler later this year.
He said the "whole city of Bath" rallied to his side following her death and that there was an "outpouring of love and support".
"She was just this incredibly talented person that thought whatever you put your mind to you can accomplish, and that's why she has been able to achieve so many great things in her life," he said.
The foundation will be launched on 5 September alongside a new half marathon in Bath to honour her name.
