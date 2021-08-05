Giant straw animal sculptures go on display at Longleat in Wiltshire
A collection of giant animals made from straw and hay have gone on display at a safari park.
Artists Mike De Butts, Harriet Lumby and Alex Rinsler made the sculptures for a new exhibition at Longleat in Wiltshire.
The trio designed the collection of eight animals to represent the UK's most iconic nocturnal native wildlife.
The sculptures, which are up to three-metres tall, includes an owl, fox, mole, badger, hedgehog and frog.
Made from straw, they're supported by an interior frame of steel rod and wire.
"We try to make responsible decisions about how we go about making something and what we make it from, often opting for the harder route if it means a lower impact on the environment," said Harriet, who co-runs the creative company Loop.
The straw sculptures display runs until September 12 at Longleat, near Warminster.
The new exhibition also features a giant six-metre suspended replica of the moon made by artist Luke Jerram, and living creatures that glow under UV light.
