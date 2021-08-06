Louis Bednall murder: Matthew Sheridan jailed in vodka row
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a father-of five in a row over a £17 bottle of vodka.
Matthew Sheridan, 30, of South Petherton, repeatedly stabbed doorman Louis Bednall, 40, from Devon, in front of his friends on 12 December 2020.
Mr Bednall believed Sheridan had stolen a bottle of vodka from Mr Bednall's friends which he asked him to return.
"Louis' determination to diffuse a situation and protect" his friends had "sadly cost him his life", police said.
The judge at Exeter Crown Court said it would be a minimum of 25 years before Sheridan could be considered for parole.
Mr Bednall had been visiting friends in Hendford Hill, Yeovil, when he was savagely attacked by Sheridan.
He believed Sheridan had stolen a bottle of vodka from his friend's flat and demanded its return, a jury heard.
Sheridan had spent the night drinking and taking drugs with the tenant of an upstairs room in the building.
He was captured on CCTV standing outside the door of the flat where Mr Bednall was staying.
The footage showed Sheridan entering the flat and later fleeing at speed, holding what appeared to be a blood-stained knife.
Sheridan denied killing Mr Bednall and claimed he was "not an aggressive person".
Senior Investigating Officer DCI Phil Walker said: "This man carried out a relentless and savage attack on Louis Bednall in front of his friends.
"He has refused to take any responsibility for his actions, instead trying to blame someone else and repeatedly telling lies in a vain attempt to evade justice."
"Louis was a loving and caring family man... his death leaves a huge gap in the lives of many," he added.