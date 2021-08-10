Somerset parishes sign up to 're-wild' churchyards and graveyards
- Published
More than 100 parishes in Somerset have signed up to an initiative to "re-wild" churchyards and graveyards.
The Wilder Churches scheme is a partnership between the Somerset Wildlife Trust and the Diocese of Bath and Wells.
The trust said churchyards had often been protected from habitat loss seen elsewhere.
David Maggs, of the diocese, said it was important local communities were consulted over any changes.
Wilder Churches, which has 120 Somerset parishes signed up, will involve studying the wildlife that is present, and creating spaces where plants and animals can thrive.
Mr Maggs said the diocese had declared a "climate and ecological emergency" in 2020 and wanted to take up the challenge of preserving and encouraging biodiversity.
"There is an issue around 'super tidy' churchyards with one millimetre of grass, there is a cultural thing we need to do there," he said.
"But the idea is that we do this in partnership with our communities.
"It's not the whole churchyard that is going to go into overgrowth, we've already got guidance on where to do it, how to do it."
'Snapshots of lost countryside'
Dr Pippa Rayner, engaging with nature co-ordinator at Somerset Wildlife Trust, said it was important to remember churchyards were "special places" for some people.
"This isn't about letting a churchyard overgrow, it's about making space for nature and helping nature," she said.
"Some churchyards have really fantastic flora that's been lost from elsewhere in the countryside. They're almost a little snapshot of how the countryside used to look.
"It can be things like allowing plants to flower over the summer, so they can put on a glorious display. They can then be mown later."
The trust is running online training sessions for churches and volunteers, the next one on 15 September.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk