Somerset flooding: Work completed on two damaged roads
- Published
Two roads so badly damaged by flash flooding it was compared to an earthquake have been repaired, the council has said.
Several feet of water surged through villages near Chard in Somerset on June 28, tearing up tarmac and leaving piles of rubble.
The flooding left some families and businesses cut off.
Scrapton Lane in Combe St Nicholas has reopened while work has also been completed at Pudleigh Lane in Wadeford.
"Our thoughts are with those residents and businesses who have been affected by this extreme weather event," said John Woodman, Somerset County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport.
"We know this has been an incredibly difficult time.
"There is still a great deal more to do across the area in the wake of this extraordinary event and we are continuing to work through the issues with our partners and with the support of local people."
Further work will be carried out on six more roads in Combe St Nicholas, Whitestaunton, Wadeford, Tatworth and Forton over the rest of August.
