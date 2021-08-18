Frome fly-tipping: councils may ban vehicles from two roads
A consultation has begun to decide if two rural roads should be pedestrianised to curb fly-tipping.
Mendip District Council and Somerset County Council are proposing to ban vehicles from Berkley Lane and Dark Lane on the outskirts of Frome.
The two councils said it costs more than £50,000 a year to remove waste dumped there.
They said the "hotspot" accounts for 12% of fly-tipping incidents for the whole Mendip district.
Mendip District Council's portfolio holder for community health and services Heather Shearer, said the council has unsuccessfully been trying to stop fly-tipping happening for years.
"We think this [pedestrianisation] is the best option," she said.
"It gives a long-term solution and keeps the roads safer. People can walk down the roads while it's pedestrianised and it will actually stop criminals from getting away with making us pay to pick up their rubbish."
The council believes closing the lanes will result in a 90% reduction in people leaving rubbish in the area.
"It really is a hotspot and the cost of clearing stuff and getting officers down there to try to go through the rubbish to see if we can find any evidence so we can actually find whose done it, It's costly," she added.
'An excellent solution'
Somerset County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport John Woodman said it "would be excellent to reach a solution".
Mendip District Council has said it is looking to hear from local businesses, residents, and landowners on the proposals.
The consultation will end on 12 September.
