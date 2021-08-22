Organist takes up Bath Abbey's inaugural scholarship
- Published
An accomplished singer and musician will be taking up the first-ever organ scholarship at Bath Abbey in September.
David Bryson started organ lessons when he was six years old. He was also in St John's College Choir, Cambridge.
He said: "I was very happy and pleased that I'd be able to join such a vibrant music community at the abbey."
The scholarship is named after Dr Martin Clarke, president and founding trustee of the Young Organ Scholars Trust.
'Exciting possibilities'
Mr Bryson will complete the scholarship alongside his computer science degree at University of Bath which also begin next month.
"I discovered I wanted to do computer science at university but really wanted to keep up my organ playing to make sure that I improved during my years at university and didn't lose my ability to play the organ," he added.
Mr Bryson has accompanied services since he was eight and has given many recitals in different churches including St Lawrence Jewry in London and Hampstead Garden Suburb Free Church in London.
Director of music at Bath Abbey Huw Williams, said: "David was one of the leading organists at Eton College and is already very experienced at accompanying and playing the organ.
"Having an excellent young organist and musician in our midst will offer many exciting possibilities and we greatly look forward to welcoming him in September."
The Revd Canon Guy Bridgewater said: "It is so important to celebrate and nurture young church musicians, not least as we all emerge from pandemic - and I am immensely grateful to Dr Martin Clarke for making possible David's exciting new position."
