Bath rescue dog unable to find new home in four years
- Published
An animal charity is keen to find a new home for an "affectionate" lurcher who has been overlooked while almost 950 dogs have been rehomed at her shelter.
Sue was rescued from the Bath area by the RSPCA on 22 August 2017.
Staff at the charity's Cats and Dogs Home in Bath are hoping to find her a new home after passing the four-year anniversary of her arrival.
"It really is time that she makes a fresh start with a lovely new family," said the RSPCA's Rachel Jones.
Four-year-old stray Sue was found on the street as a puppy and has spent almost her entire life at the rescue centre.
She has seen 941 of her kennel-mates rehomed during the past four years and Ms Jones, chief executive of Bath Cats and Dogs Home, says staff at the charity are at a loss to explain why she has been unable to find an owner.
"We all absolutely adore her and love taking her out for long walks but we're desperate to find her her own home," she said.
"We believe Sue is around four so she was just a youngster when she came into our care," continued Ms Jones.
She said RSPCA research showed brindle dogs take about 36% longer to rehome than other colours, and it was maybe her colour that was putting people off.
Ms Jones said Sue would benefit from living with an experienced owner who would be happy to continue her training, as she has "some challenging behaviours".
"Sue is a sweet and clever pup. She is very affectionate and loves to curl up on the sofa with you," she added.
