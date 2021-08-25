Pensioner assaulted in Taunton churchyard
- Published
A woman in her 80s was the victim of a sexually-motivated assault by a man in a churchyard, police have said.
The pensioner was walking through the grounds of St John's Church in Staplegrove, Taunton, between 16:30 and 17:15 BST on Sunday.
Police said she came across a man who was exposing himself, approached her and grabbed her skirt.
She managed to leave the churchyard and the incident was reported to police.
The man is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, overweight and with mousey brown hair.
At the time of the assault, he was wearing an anorak and jeans.
Police have asked anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.
