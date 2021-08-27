Banwell: Large fire starts at industrial unit in Somerset
- Published
A large fire has started in an industrial unit in Somerset causing smoke to drift across the motorway.
Eight fire engines were called to the fire in Whitley Road in the village of Banwell shortly after 15:30 BST.
Crews from Weston-super-Mare, Clevedon and Portishead were among the first to arrive and smoke could be seen drifting across a motorway bridge close to junction 21 of the M5.
Avon Fire and Rescue said there had been no reported casualties.
