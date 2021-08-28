Large industrial unit fire in Somerset was 'accidental'
A large fire in an industrial unit which caused smoke to drift across a motorway was accidental, firefighters said.
A "controlled burn" of rubbish spread to buildings on an industrial estate in Whitley Road, Banwell, on Friday.
Firefighters put up a cordon and evacuated properties after they were told hazardous fertiliser was being kept in a unit and made it safe.
No-one was hurt. People who were evacuated were back home by 23:00.
Smoke could be seen drifting across the M5 close to junction 21 at the height of the fire.
