Somerset A303 closed after serious crash between van and car
- Published
A section of a major trunk road has been closed overnight after a serious crash, police have said.
The A303 in Somerset remains closed in both directions between Ilchester and the Podimore roundabout near Yeovil.
Highways England has confirmed it was a collision between a van and car at about 22:00 BST on Monday.
Avon and Somerset Police has said the road closure is expected to remain in place throughout rush hour.
A serious injury collision overnight has closed the A303 between Podimore & Ilchester. We're still at the scene.— ASPolice South Somerset (@ASPSouthSom) August 31, 2021
Diversions are via the A3088 into Yeovil & the A359 outbound.
Please follow @HighwaysSWEST traffic updates.https://t.co/wfbr43VhX6 pic.twitter.com/XRzbJQ8eJQ
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
