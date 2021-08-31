BBC News

Somerset A303 closed after serious crash between van and car

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe collision happened along a section of the A303 in Somerset

A section of a major trunk road has been closed overnight after a serious crash, police have said.

The A303 in Somerset remains closed in both directions between Ilchester and the Podimore roundabout near Yeovil.

Highways England has confirmed it was a collision between a van and car at about 22:00 BST on Monday.

Avon and Somerset Police has said the road closure is expected to remain in place throughout rush hour.

