Bath: Councillor opposed to city's counter-terror 'ring of steel' makes appeal
A councillor opposed to the creation of a "ring of steel" around a city centre has appealed to the government's transport secretary for support.
The leader of the Conservatives on Bath and North East Somerset Council has written to Grant Shapps over planned counter-terror measures in Bath.
"The ring of steel proposals are unfair and unnecessary," said Vic Pritchard.
The Liberal Democrat-led council approved the plans in July despite concerns over access for the disabled.
Councillor Manda Rigby, cabinet member for transport, said: "We have listened very carefully to residents, businesses and blue badge holders and worked hard to ensure these are proportionate preventative measures."
Under the plans, road access will be limited in Bath city centre to prevent vehicles being used as weapons but disabled residents have raised fears that barriers would make the area inaccessible for them.
"These proposals will not actually prevent terror attacks from taking place and will simply marginalise members of our community who are not able to move around easily," said Mr Pritchard.
In the open letter, he requested Mr Shapps' help to stop the "senseless and destructive policy" and to "take a critical look" into it.
The plans will see a number of streets closed to vehicles from 10:00 until 18:00, with the council saying they provide a balance between accessibility and security.
"The measures balance public protection with a vibrant and accessible city centre and are not designed to 'lock people out'," said Ms Rigby.
"Temporary security measures have been in place since 2016 in response to intelligence that said, although there was no immediate threat, Bath was a potential target given its large footfall, international prominence, and historic assets," she added.
The restrictions are due to come into effect by next spring.
