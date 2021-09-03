Williton supermarket plan 'will boost local economy'
Plans for a new shopping centre have been approved by councillors who say it will boost the local economy.
On Thursday, Somerset West and Taunton Council approved plans for land behind Bank Street in Williton to be built on.
The hub will include a new supermarket, shop units, food and drink outlets, health services and 175 parking spaces, potentially creating up to 150 jobs.
Councillor Ian Aldridge said it would "re-establish the economy of Williton quite extensively".
He said: "Williton is a long-established community - it's the gateway in and out of west Somerset.
'Great news'
"The population of Minehead, excluding Butlin's, is about 11,000. The population within easy travelling distance of Williton is 13,000 - that's roughly 10 percent of the district.
"What we need to see in Williton is something which will service the local hinterland, and this will serve that purpose."
J Gliddon and Sons Ltd put forward the plans for the development which will be situated behind their existing store in the village.
The plans will see the company demolish its existing shop to create the access road.
The firm will have a new unit facing onto Bank Street once a new mini-roundabout is built, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Despite the unanimous approval at the planning committee there were concerns about whether the new roundabout near the site would be effective.
Mr Aldridge warned that the new mini-roundabout needed to be properly designed to prevent congestion and keep pedestrians safe.
Councillor Roger Habgood shared Mr Aldridge's concerns but welcomed the investment in the village.
"It's brilliant if it will be 150 jobs, but any extra jobs in Williton is great news," he said.
