Somerset brain op man to run eight marathons in eight days
- Published
A 63-year-old man who suffered a near-fatal brain haemorrhage is to run eight marathons in eight days for charity.
Neil Rhodes, from Yeovil, Somerset, has completed more than 17 ultra-marathons since he nearly died in 2003.
Mr Rhodes, who is running 189 miles (304km) across Yorkshire in aid of The Brain Charity, said he was "incredibly lucky to survive with no side effects".
He said: "My brain haemorrhage told me to value the time we have and make the most of it."
The personal trainer was in training just three days before the World Indoor Rowing Championships when he collapsed and was rushed to hospital.
There he discovered an aneurysm in his brain, which had been there since birth, had burst and he had to undergo an eight-and-a-half-hour operation to save his life.
"I had no risk factors or indication whatsoever of the ticking time bomb inside my body," he said.
"There was no pain, no warning or no memory."
He said most people who suffer such a massive brain haemorrhage "either don't survive, or are left with severe brain damage".
But he said he woke up from a coma a week later with just a headache, and was discharged from hospital 10 days later.
"I was incredibly lucky to survive with no side effects whatsoever," he said.
"Doctors told me they had never seen anything like it before and believed my fitness saved my life."
Since then, he has run ultra marathons across Europe and the North Pole as well as setting a world record for the most northerly row carried out outdoors on an indoor rower.
On Saturday, he is setting off on his mammoth run across East and North Yorkshire in a bid to raise £4,000 for charity.
A spokesperson for The Brain Charity, said it was "honoured".
"Neil's true determination and strength of spirit in overcoming his brain haemorrhage and going on to achieve numerous World Records is an inspiration."
