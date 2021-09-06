‘Rare’ Bath city-centre parking space sold for £115,000
- Published
A city-centre parking space in Bath has sold for £115,000 just two days after being listed online.
The "good size" parking space is tucked away close to Circus Mews, in a secure underground garage with an electric gate and lighting.
Property agents Whiteley Helyar who marketed the parking space described it as "very rare".
The last time a space became available in the same garage was about eight years ago, the company said.
The brochure sent to potential buyers said it was a "very rare opportunity" to buy a parking space in the city centre.
The garage is located in a "highly convenient and sought-after position" close to shops, restaurants and the pedestrianised Margaret's Buildings, it added.
Drivers in Bath were warned to expect higher parking charges earlier this year as a clean air zone was introduced.
The zone involves some higher-polluting vehicles being charged to enter the city centre.
But the price in Bath is not close to that of a parking space in Hong Kong. That was sold for a record-breaking $1.3m in June.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk