Strawberry Line: Works begins to fill in cycle route missing links
Rugged and unusable sections of disused railway track are being improved so more people can cycle or walk to work or school safely.
The Strawberry Line, now a cycling and footpath between Shepton Mallet and Wells, has 14 rundown sections.
Councillors at Mendip District Council were told that work had begun after several months of negotiations with contractors.
The path will link up with others to form a 76-mile (122km) circular route.
In June 2020, the council committed to delivering the work to encourage people across the district to walk or cycle to work or school, thereby reducing congestion and pollution, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
At the meeting portfolio holder for corporate services and projects Liz Leyshon said contractors had arrived to fix one section, in Dulcote.
"There is a huge amount of work now under our belts, but with still plenty ahead," she added.
The circle is currently around two-thirds completed, with around 50 miles (80km) linked up, and most of the outstanding sections lie in either Mendip or the neighbouring Sedgemoor district.
