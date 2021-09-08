Paddleboarders rescued by RNLI on first ride in water
Two paddleboarders had to be rescued by coastguards and the RNLI after being "rapidly" swept away by the tide, just hours after buying their boards.
The pair set off on their maiden voyage from a Somerset beach on Tuesday.
Numerous onlookers saw them fall off several times but when the current carried them off around the point and they failed to return, they called 999.
The RNLI said crews found them "perched on a rock awaiting rescue" and they were taken ashore "safe and well".
The novice stand-up paddleboarders had set off from Bossington Beach near Porlock on Tuesday afternoon, the RNLI said.
But the tide rapidly carried them eastwards around Hurlstone Point and "pushed around by the strong current" they were unable to get back around the headland.
Team tasked this evening with @HMCG_Minehead & @MineheadRNLI to a report of 2 paddle boarders in difficulty near #HurlstonePoint #Bossington . 2 adults located washed ashore in an inaccessible spot below the cliffs, recovered by Lifeboat back to the beach. @RNLI @HMCoastguard pic.twitter.com/GpE2MqSvqA— Watchet Coastguard (@WatchetCRT) September 7, 2021
Both the HM Coastguard Minehead and Minehead RNLI were called out, and the couple were found "washed ashore in an inaccessible spot below the cliffs".
"As soon as they saw us they began waving their paddles - and it was clear they were hugely relieved to see us," said Phil Sanderson, from Minehead RNLI.
"There was a really fierce current running round the point, even an experienced paddleboarder would have a job to make any way against it."
He said the pair were only wearing swimming kit and the woman was shivering by the time they were rescued.
"They were very fortunate someone was keeping an eye on them all the time they were out there," he said.
"We would always advise paddleboarders to wear buoyancy aids and certainly to carry some means of attracting attention or calling for help, no matter how close to the shore they intend to stay."
