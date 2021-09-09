Covid: NASS Festival cancelled due to insurance fears
A skateboard festival has been cancelled due to fears that social distancing guidelines may change, leaving organisers without insurance.
NASS in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, was last held in 2019 and usually attracts about 30,000 people.
An event spokesperson said while an insurance scheme was in place, if social distancing rules changed, they would not be covered.
The venue, Bath and West Showground, has been asked to respond.
This year's sell-out event was due to be held between 23 and 26 September and featured live music from The Streets, Headie One and Kano.
Other artists Little Simz, Becky Hill, Pa Salieu and Greentea Peng were also due to perform.
The spokesperson said: "Whilst the government has announced an insurance scheme, it doesn't cover us if guidelines around social distancing etc. change.
"With growing rumours that guidelines for events could change, talk of a lockdown and vaccine passports now due to come in at some point this month instead of October, it's simply too big of a risk for us to try and go ahead. "
'Plans ruined'
Festival fan Ellie Merrit, 19, from Weston-super-Mare, was due to go to the event with her friends.
She said: "It's quite upsetting with just two weeks to go.
"I got all my bits together, my tent, my outfits and then having it cancelled with two weeks to go when it's already been pushed back, it's ruined all of my plans with my friends.
"It's the only festival I put my faith in to go to this year."
She added she had spent about £600 in preparation for the festival but since she was part of a big group of about 20 people, it was difficult to plan another trip away together.
The organisers said if they did go ahead, they would stand to lose at least £10m.
"Festivals are big, complex beasts to run, with very high upfront costs.
"If we were to gamble, we run the risk of having to cancel a couple of days beforehand and taking a huge, eight figure financial hit.
"As an independent business and, after two years of not being able to run NASS, the financial burden this scenario would create is simply too much for us to bear," the spokesperson added.
Tickets can be refunded or held over until next year, when the event is planned for between 7 - 10 July 2022, organisers said.
Along with skateboarding, the festival also features live music, BMX, and street art.
