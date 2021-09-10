Somerset dog attack leaves horse rider in hospital
A horse trainer from Somerset has been attacked by a dog while out riding.
Ashleigh Compton, 27, from Radstock, said she was near Queen Charlton when she was bitten by the Collie-type dog on her arms and legs.
Ms Compton suffered an asthma attack as she was running with the horse to escape and called 999 for an ambulance.
She is recovering at home and appealing for the dog's owner to come forward and "do the right thing" so the dog can be identified for public safety.
"It was one of the most terrifying experiences of my life," said Ms Compton, who was riding Sparks at the time.
"We heard a man shouting, and then there was a dog around our feet.
"I jumped off to settle Sparks and as soon as I did the dog started biting at my legs and arms, I've got some really nasty wounds."
The horse was unharmed.
"Once the dog had stopped chasing us, I realised I was mid-asthma attack.
"I tried to catch my breath and used my inhaler, a few minutes later when I realised it wasn't cooling down I knew I needed to call for help."
She was taken to hospital on Monday and her wounds are healing.
"The equestrian world has really wrapped me up in love and kindness the last few days and I am beyond grateful," she added.
Posting on Facebook she wrote: "This is a bit of desperate plea for anyone that may know of the dog or owner to come forward, as well as a warning to anyone in the local area to be vigilant for this clearly aggressive dog."
Anyone with information should contact Avon and Somerset Police.