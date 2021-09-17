Covid flags artwork unveiled for beach town's art week
An art installation of hospital bed sheets repurposed as flags has been placed on a beach as part of a town's free art and health festival.
In Memoriam, created by Bristol artist Luke Jerram, is made up of 100 flags placed in a circle to remember those who died from coronavirus.
The installation is on Weston beach and will remain there during the town's arts festival.
Poetry and comic book workshops will also be held as part of the festival.
The flags installation has been touring the UK and is due to move to Bristol once the event finishes.
