Buckland St Mary air crash: Tribute paid to 'dearly loved' man
- Published
The family of a pilot who died in a light aircraft crash have said he was a "dearly loved pillar of the family".
Jonathan Mann, known as Joe, was flying the plane that crashed on agricultural land near the village of Buckland St Mary in Somerset on 12 August.
Mr Mann, 69, who lived near Sidmouth in Devon, and his passenger, artist Margaret Costa, 74, were pronounced dead at the scene.
His family said "the world feels a colder place" without him.
Mr Mann was a beloved husband, father-of-four, and a grandfather to four, including a baby granddaughter born during lockdown, his family said.
In a statement they said they had been looking forward to making up for lost time together this year.
"He was a great man and a talented pilot; the world feels a colder place without his warmth and good humour," they said.
"In his lifetime he led campaigns securing fairer rights for blind and disabled workers, and was a great champion for the more vulnerable.
"He set a strong example in standing up for what he believed in and was a dearly loved pillar of the family."
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating the crash.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk