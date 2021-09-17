Infection known as mad cow disease found on Somerset farm
A case of the cattle disease BSE has been confirmed on a farm in Somerset.
The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said that the infected animal has died and has been removed.
An investigation is under way to find the source of the infection and restrictions on the movement of cattle on the farm have been put in place.
"There is no risk to food safety or public health," said chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss.
The single case of classical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, commonly known as mad cow disease, was confirmed earlier today.
"We recognise this will be a traumatic time for the farmer and we are on hand to offer advice through this difficult period," said Ms Middlemiss.
"The UK's overall risk status for BSE remains at 'controlled'," she added.
APHA will now investigate the herd, premises and potential sources of infection.
It said that there have been five confirmed cases of BSE in the UK since 2014 and all have been in animals which were not destined for the human food chain and posed no risk to the public.
A spokesperson for the Food Standards Agency said there are "strict controls in place" to protect consumers from the risk of BSE.
