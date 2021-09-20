Watchet's East Quay development opens after eight years of planning
A £7m arts hub at a marina has opened after eight years of effort by a social enterprise led by five women.
The not-for-profit Onion Collective's East Quay hub in Watchet, Somerset, has two art galleries, restaurant, studios, a paper mill and self-catering units.
Co-director Georgie Grant said: "I feel like I'm dreaming it's so exciting."
The project was realised through £5m of central government funding as well grants from Arts Council England and other organisations.
It began after plans by the developer Urban Splash to build apartments on the marina fell through in 2010.
The group then came up with the plan in 2013 and drew up a business plan to show the development would benefit the culture and economy of the local area, and secured funding and planning permission for the building.
About 200 jobs are expected to be generated locally from the scheme.
The holiday lets or pods at the top of the building also aim to attract more tourists into the area.
The art galleries showcase work from artists such as Suzanne Lacy, Deanna Payne and Neville Gabile.
The rest of the building will open later in the year once the lift is operational.
Ms Grant sad: "We are calling it a preview.
"We are opening the first floor and ground floor - we just want to get people in and see the gallery, taste the delicious food in the restaurant and welcome them.
"All the artist tenants are here so you can come and see them at work but we are not opening the top second floor viewing terraces or the accommodation pods yet."
Along with Ms Grant, the Onion Collective is led by Naomi Griffith, Jessica Prendergrast, Rachel Kelly and Sally Lowndes.
Their social enterprise has also built a new visitor centre and restored the town's Boat Museum.
