Ric Pallister: former council leader jailed for indecent assaults
- Published
A former council leader has been jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of indecent assault.
Ric Pallister, 74, who led South Somerset District Council between 2011 and 2018, used his position to groom three female victims - including two children - by sexually touching them.
The offences took place between the 1980s and 2000s.
Pallister, an ex-Liberal Democrat councillor, was convicted after a two week trial at Taunton Crown Court.
A former Naval officer, Pallister, from East Chinnock, faced 33 charges and was cleared of 15 counts of indecent assault by the jury.
'Dark side'
Speaking direct to Pallister, the judge, Recorder Joanna Martin QC, said: "There is a quote, 'everything in the world is about sex, except sex, which is about power'.
"You are a man who built his life on being powerful… on charm and good deeds. Indeed you did do good.
"But I have no doubt you have a dark side, a shadow side, as you say - a flaw in your personality.
"You used the power you had over people to do whatever you wanted - to control women and teenage girls."
She said Pallister had enjoyed having a sense of control over his victims and the "thrill" of taking risks.
"It is clear to me that in the manner of your defence, you tried to continue that power and that control, trying to manipulate the jury.
"Your protestations of remorse are to my mind false in the light of your continuing slight on [your victims'] characters."
The court heard statements from two of Pallister's victims, in which they described the profound impact his abuse has had on their lives.
One said: "It's been over 35 years since I was first abused and not a day passes that I am not affected by your actions.
"I was a child and you an adult, in a position of power and authority, a manipulator and a child abuser.
"You made this a secret. You told me it was my fault, that I had taken it too far.
"I have had enough of being silent…to protect you. I need my voice to be heard."
She said the abuse she underwent at the hands of Pallister is something she will "never get over" and that "will haunt her forever".
'So wrong'
A second victim added: "I completely trusted him, over many years, he betrayed that trust.
"I have spent years believing his abuse was my fault…believing there was something awful and disgusting about me. I carried the shame of allowing myself to be kissed and groped.
"I hated myself growing up. My childhood could and should have been different. I have grieved for the loss of my innocence and the loss of my carefree childhood years.
"It was so wrong of him to do this to me."
Speaking on behalf of Pallister, David Maunder said his client had shown "deep regret and remorse" and that he now acknowledges the "lasting hurt" he has caused his victims.
The judge said Pallister would be released no earlier than the halfway point of his sentence.
